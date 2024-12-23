Delhi: One killed, another injured in stabbing incident in Jahangirpuri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a shocking incident in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, two men were allegedly stabbed multiple times, leading to the death of one and severe injuries to the other. Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the attack within hours of the incident.

According to the police, they received a PCR (Police Control Room) call on Monday evening reporting the stabbing. A team was immediately dispatched to the location, where they discovered two men—Pawan (45) and Aman (21)—with multiple stab wounds. While Pawan was critically injured, Aman was found to have succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was the result of an ongoing enmity between the victims and the accused. The police have stated that the juveniles involved were known to the victims, and the altercation appears to have escalated into violence. Authorities believe the stabbing was premeditated, though further details are yet to be disclosed.

In a swift response, the police were able to apprehend the two juveniles within hours of the crime. They are currently being questioned to uncover the full details behind the motive and the sequence of events that led to the tragic incident. The police also confirmed that the juveniles are currently in judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

The police have formed multiple teams to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident. They are working to gather more information from witnesses and local sources to piece together the events that led to the stabbing. Investigators are also looking into whether any weapons used in the attack were procured illegally.

The incident has left the local community in shock, as Jahangirpuri is known for its relative peace and close-knit environment. The police have assured the public that all efforts will be made to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents do not occur again.

As of now, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report of Aman to determine the exact cause of death while also conducting a detailed inquiry into the involvement of the juveniles in the attack.

(Inputs from PTI)