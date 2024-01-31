Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi news: Man stabbed multiple times by minor over liquor in Sangam Vihar

Delhi news: Man stabbed multiple times by minor over liquor in Sangam Vihar

Delhi crime news: Several CCTVs were checked and it was found that a juvenile, also a resident of the same locality, had committed the crime.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2024 20:16 IST
Delhi news, delhi Man stabbed multiple times, minor killed man over liquor, Sangam Vihar, latest upd
Image Source : INDIA TV Man stabbed multiple times by minor over liquor in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Delhi crime news: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile over liquor in south Delhi, an official said today (January 31), adding that they have nabbed the accused. The deceased was identified as Ajruddin, a native of Bulandshahr District in Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing at Sangam Vihar.

According to police, on Wednesday at 6.15 am, a PCR call regarding an injured person lying near a house at Ekta Chowk, Asthal Mandir Road, Sangam Vihar was received at the Neb Sarai police station.

“The injured was taken to the hospital and was declared brought dead at the hospital. He had suffered four stab wounds,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, several CCTVs were checked and it was found that a juvenile, also a resident of the same locality, had committed the crime.

"It was found that the deceased and the juvenile were drinking together and a quarrel took place between them over liquor. The minor hit Ajruddin with a brick and stabbed him,” said the official.

“The juvenile has been apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered,” the official added.

(With agency inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi: Woman brutally killed by partner on suspicion of multiple affairs, over 20 cuts found on body

ALSO READ: 'IndiGo chor hai, manmaani...': Flyers protest at Delhi's IGI Airport as flight cancelled | VIDEO

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Latest News