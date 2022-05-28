Follow us on Image Source : PTI 19-year-old boy shot dead in Delhi's Khajuri Khas, police zeroes down on suspect

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy was shot dead in the national capital on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Sohail and was killed in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. He had been living in the Shriram colony with his uncle for the last 6 years. According to police, he was shot in his chest around 10.40 pm. Sohail had been working in a garment factory.

Sohail's cousin, Mubarak Ansari, said, "Sohail is my aunt's son. He used to live here with us. I came to know from my friend about the incident. When I reached, I found him lying on the ground. I was told that some people shot him and fled. Police are investigating the case and have taken Sohail to the hospital. We want the police to identify the murderer soon."

"He had no enemies. He used to go to work and come home directly. He had been living with us for the last six years. We have never heard about his fight with anyone to date," he added.

As per the preliminary probe, a suspect has been zeroed in and he is being tracked, said Delhi Police.

Soon after the incident, the Police team reached the spot and found that a person was lying in a pool of blood. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest. He was shifted to JPC Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The crime scene was inspected by the forensic and crime team. A case has been lodged u/s 302 IPC and an investigation has been taken up.

(With ANI Inputs)