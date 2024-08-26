Delhi: Miscreants open fire at cafe in Satya Niketan area, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police encirclement of firing spot outside cafe

In a startling incident, some people opened fire outside a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area in Delhi on Sunday night, the officials said. The incident took place after an argument happened between the perpetrators, and the cafe manager over the table, according to Delhi Police. According to the police, some boys from the Jagangirpuri area of ​​Delhi had come to celebrate the birthday party at 'Cafe Love Bites'.

Giving details about the case, Delhi Police said, "An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a table."

No one was hurt in the firing incident, however, the Delhi police reached the site and arrested an accused named Ahmad on the spot. The efforts to catch the rest of them were underway. The latest firing incident is third within two days. Earlier, two firing incidents were reported on Saturday.

Three firing incidents in national capital in two days

Earlier on Saturday, motorcycle-borne miscreants fired shots at a jewellery store located in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area. As per the police, two miscreants came on a bike and opened fire in the air outside the shop. Before fleeing the scene, the accused threw a slip of paper in which they demanded Rs 1 crore extortion money from the jeweller. As per sources, the gunmen identified themselves as members of the Bambiha Gang.

On the Same day, a similar incident was reported in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. Motorcycle-borne miscreants fired shots outside a sweet shop that police suspected was related to extortion, officials said on Saturday. As per the police, the sweet shop owner had complained about an extortion call by a gangster named Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, two weeks ago. Nandu had demanded Rs 2 crore ransom form the owner. "Multiple teams have been formed to gather more information and trace the route of the assailants," he said.

Later, the police arrested one perpetrator of the Nandu gang.

(With ANI Inputs)