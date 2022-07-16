Delhi: In order to take 'revenge', 4 minor boys fire at man in Jahangirpuri | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: In order to take 'revenge', 4 minor boys fire at man in Jahangirpuri

Delhi crime news: The Delhi Police on Friday apprehended 4 minor boys for firing at a man in the Jahangirpuri area of the city. As per reports, the victim identified as Javed, had beaten up the father of one of the minors 7 months back, for which the boys sought "revenge".

A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media, where the boys could be seen taking the shot, and running away.

The local police station received a call regarding the H-4 block incident at 4:45 pm on Friday evening. After police rushed to the spot, they found an injured Javed, who was taken to the BJRM hospital, and later referred to a higher centre.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the 36-year-old victim sustained a bullet injury in his right eye. As per his statement to the police, minor boys known to him came to a park he was in, and one of them fired a bullet on his face and all of them ran away. His condition is presently stable.

A case in the matter was registered under section 307 of the IPC, and all 4 minors have been apprehended by a special staff team, the North West district. The weapon - a country made pistol has been recovered from the site.