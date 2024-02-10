Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Dayalpur over Rs 10,000

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 58-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour whom he had lent a sum of Rs 10,000 in Delhi’s Dayalpur area, the police said on Saturday (February 10). The deceased was identified as Zahooruddin who was allegedly stabbed by Shahid near Bharat Dairy around 1.30 pm where the former died on the spot, they added. A police official said that Shahid had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Zahooruddin but he was unwilling to return the money.

Zahooruddin used to ask Shahid to return the debt which led to a dispute between the two, the police said.

According to another police officer, the victim had a shoe-making business.

On the basis of the complaint of Zahooruddin's son Sohail, a case of murder has been registered and investigations have been started, he said.

Teams were formed to nab Shahid, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

