Delhi: Man shoots person dead in Dwarka, takes photo of body before fleeing - WATCH

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Photo for representation only.

A brazen murder video has surfaced showing a man being shot twice from point-blank range in Delhi's Dwarka area. The CCTV footage shows the assailant shooting a person identified as Vikas in the head. As Vikas collapses to the ground, the attacker starts to walk away.

The man holding the gun returns back shoots Vikas again and takes a photo of his blood-soaked body before fleeing away from the spot, the video shows. The incident took place on October 22. 

On the basis of the statement of an eye witness named Puneet Yadav, an FIR was lodged in the case. The police then launched an investigation into the case. According to the police, secret informers were also deployed to trace the whereabouts of the prime accused Kamal Gahlot and his father Pawan  Gahlot. 

During interrogation, accused Pawan confessed to the crime, the police said.

