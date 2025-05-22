Delhi: Man crushes teen's head with cylinder after catching him with wife in compromising position The accused had found the teenager, who was staying as a tenant in his house, in a compromising position with his wife.

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar after a man allegedly found him in a compromising position with his wife, a police official said. The accused reportedly bludgeoned the teen to death with crushing his head with a gas cylinder.

The police official said that the accused, identified as Mukesh Thakur (25), was arrested at the scene of the crime and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 10.53 am after neighbours noticed blood in the drain outside the house. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that when police reached the spot, they found a person lying in a pool of blood while another man was present in the same room.

What led to the murder of the boy?

According to police, the 17-year-old boy, identified as Jatin, had arrived in Delhi about 10 days ago looking for work and was staying as a tenant in the house of Mukesh Thakur (25). His stay was arranged through an acquaintance of Thakur's wife, Sudha.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that on the night of May 19–20, Thakur and Jatin consumed alcohol together. Later that night, Thakur allegedly discovered Jatin in a compromising position with his wife, the officer said.

The next morning, after Sudha had left for work at a toy factory in Roshanara, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Thakur allegedly bludgeoned Jatin to death by repeatedly striking his head with a small gas cylinder, killing him on the spot, the DCP said.

How was the accused arrested?

At around 9:30 am, neighbours noticed blood flowing in the drain outside Mukesh Thakur's house and knocked on the door, but received no response initially.

Later, Thakur opened the door, and the neighbours were shocked to find the victim's body lying in a pool of blood inside the house. As Thakur tried to escape, the neighbours acted quickly, locking him inside the room and immediately alerted the police, he said.

The police have registered a case, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. A detailed investigation is currently underway, officials confirmed.

(With PTI inputs)

