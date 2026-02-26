Delhi man brutally kills pregnant wife and three minor daughters, preference for son suspected to be motive

New Delhi:

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Prem Chand Park area of outer north Delhi, where a 27-year-old pregnant woman, Anita and her three young daughters- ages three, four and five- were found dead inside their ground-floor residence. First responders described the scene as extraordinarily brutal, with authorities confirming that all four victims suffered deep throat injuries. The discovery was made early on Wednesday morning when relatives and neighbours alerted police after noticing the family in a distressed condition.

Early findings point to a possible motive tied to gender preference

Initial inquiries by the police indicate that the killings may have been triggered, in part, by a desire for a male child. Investigators are examining several angles, including the possibility of an extramarital affair, but the prevailing preliminary assessment suggests the couple’s lack of a son could have played a role. The prime suspect, identified as Munchun Kewat, the husband, has been missing since the early hours of the morning and is being actively pursued by multiple police teams.

The scene and the response

PCR services received a call at around 8:07 am reporting the bodies in a room on the ground floor. The victims were later identified as Anita and her daughters, who had been living in Delhi for about two years after moving from Bihar’s Patna district. The family’s livelihood was linked to vegetable vending, with Kewat working at Azadpur Mandi. Forensic teams from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the scene, and the bodies were sent for postmortem examinations to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Legal steps and ongoing investigation

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have formed multiple teams to trace Kewat. Police are pursuing all potential angles, including the possibility of an internal dispute that escalated into violence the night before the tragedy. Investigations continue to determine the sequence of events and to verify any additional leads, including social and familial dynamics that may have contributed to this crime.