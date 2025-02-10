Man beaten, rod inserted in private part, after food spilled on bus seat in Delhi, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a cook was beaten to death inside a bus in northwest Delhi's Bawana area for allegedly spilling food on a seat, police said on Sunday. The accused allegedly shoved a rod in his private part, they added

The man identified as Manoj alias Babu was beaten by three people, the driver of the RTV bus and his two helpers, one of whom shoved an iron rod in his private part, the officials said. After Manoj became unconscious, the three dumped him near Bawana flyover and fled. The police said that one assailant was arrested, while two others were at large.

Providing details of the backdrop of the incident, police said that Manoj, a native of Narela, worked as a wedding cook and on February 1, he and his colleague Dinesh, worked at a wedding function in Sultanpur Dabas.

"After wrapping up work, they packed some leftover food and boarded a bus. During the journey, some food accidentally spilt onto a seat, enraging the driver and his associates," a police officer said. While Dinesh was allowed to get off at Bawana Chowk, the three held Manoj hostage and forced him to clean the seat with his shirt, the officer said.

The driver, Ashish alias Ashu, and his friends hurled abuses at him and beat him. As he cleaned the seat, Ashish rammed a rod in his private parts, the officer said. "On February 2, police received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious. Initially, teams believed the deceased was a vagabond, as there were no visible injuries. However, after a day of effort, his identity was confirmed through his brother, Jitendra, who had reported him missing," he said.

On February 5, the postmortem revealed severe internal injuries, confirming the nature of the attack. The police conducted a raid and arrested Sushant Sharma alias Chutkuli, 24, a native of Karala village. A hunt is on to nab Ashish and the third person.

(With PTI Inputs)