Delhi: Man allegedly strangulates wife, dumps her body in jungle | Reason will leave you surprised

Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife as he was not happy with her "behaviour" in southwest Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Wednesday. The man strangulated and dumped the body of his wife into a jungle near Jheel Khurd border, they said.

According to police, two other persons also helped the woman's husband in the murder. All three accused have been arrested. On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a woman's body found in a forest near Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and took the possession of the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police launched an investigation in the case and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious, he said. The route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road, the DCP said.

Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-laws Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near Haryana border and threw the body in the forest, the police officer said. The driver told the police that he was aware about the topography of the area and the accused chose the forest area for the commission of crime and the disposal of the body, he said.

Arun said Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife because she often eloped from her house for months without any reason. He also revealed that nobody knows about the parents or the family background of the victim as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentified woman, the DCP said.

Sweety never talked about her parents or family members. She only said that she hailed from Patna in Bihar, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention ) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman, they said.

Dharamveer, Satyavan and Arun were placed under arrest and the autorickshaw used in the commission of the crime was seized, police said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress, the DCP added.

