Delhi horror: Man strangles wife inside hotel room in Paharganj area Delhi horror: At around 9:00 pm, Gopal Sharma exited the hotel under the pretext of fetching food and did not come back. Upon reaching Mathura, he dialled the emergency helpline 112 and admitted to having strangled his wife to death.

New Delhi:

A woman was found murdered inside a hotel room in Delhi’s Paharganj area in the early hours of Saturday (June 21), after her husband allegedly strangled her and fled the scene. The incident came to light after the accused confessed to the crime by calling the police from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The incident took place at the New Victoria Hotel, where the couple had checked in as husband and wife.

Victim's body found in hotel room after hotel manager alerted by police

The crime came to light after the hotel manager, Prem Kumar, alerted the police. Between 2:45 am to 3:00 am, Paharganj Police received a call from Mathura Highway Police Station in Uttar Pradesh, requesting them to check a specific hotel room. When the staff opened the door, they discovered the woman's body lying on the bed.

Couple had checked in as husband and wife

Investigations revealed that the accused, Gopal Sharma, a resident of Saraya Azamabad in Mathura, had checked into the hotel with his wife, Kirti Sharma, a native of Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, on the evening of June 20. They had booked the room as a married couple.

Gopal Sharma (24), son of Kailash Sharma and a resident of Saraya Azmabad, had checked into the hotel at 6:35 pm on June 20. He was accompanied by Kirti Sharma (24), daughter of Dhanpal Sharma, and a resident of Ward No. 17, New Ghaas Mandi, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. The couple had registered as husband and wife.

Husband fled after crime, confessed from Mathura

Around 9:00 pm that evening, Gopal left the hotel, claiming he was stepping out to get food, but never returned. Later, upon reaching Mathura, he called the emergency helpline number 112 and confessed to killing his wife by strangulation.

The accused arrested by Mathura Police, handed over to Delhi

Following his confession, the Mathura Highway Police immediately took Gopal Sharma into custody. He was later handed over to Delhi’s Paharganj Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Motive: Suspicion of Extramarital Affair

According to police, the accused admitted during interrogation that he murdered his wife due to suspicion of an extramarital relationship. Gopal was initially taken into custody by the Highway Police in Mathura and later handed over to Paharganj Police, where he was formally arrested and booked for murder.