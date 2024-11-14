Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Delhi: Student sexually assaulted in school bus in Anand Vihar area

Delhi crime news: Delhi Police said in a statement that the parents, however, did not come forward to give details of the incident and written complaint for further legal action.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 8:06 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Student sexually assaulted in school bus in Delhi's Anand Vihar area.

Delhi crime news: A student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school bus in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area and police have booked the vehicle's driver, conductor and a school attendant, an official said on Wednesday (November 13).

The private school filed a complaint and the statement of the parents regarding the incident that happened when the girl was heading to her home in Indira Puram in Ghaziabad, the official said.

However in view of the gravity of the offence, a case under Section 10 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is registered against the bus driver, conductor and attendant of school," it said. 

Further probe is underway in this regard.

