Delhi gangwar: Two accused in killing of gangster Manjit Mahal's relative nabbed after encounter Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended two suspects in the Shahbad Dairy area late last night. Encounter erupted as the suspects fired upon the cops, prompting retliation during which they were caught after sustaining injuries in their legs.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic encounter in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area late Thursday night, the Crime Branch arrested two members of the Nandu gang who are believed to be involved in the broad daylight murder of the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal last month in Bawana.

According to police officials, they had received a tip-off about the presence of the suspects in the Shahbad Dairy locality. When the Crime Branch team moved in to apprehend him, the accused opened fire on the police, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. During the shootout, the suspect was shot in the leg and taken into custody. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Connection to Manjit Mahal case

The arrested individuals are suspected to have played a role in the recent attack on Deepak, the nephew of gangster Manjit Mahal. Deepak was shot dead in front of his young daughter in Delhi's Bawana area on June 27, in an incident believed to be a fallout of a longstanding rivalry between the Mahal and Nandu gangs. The shooting, which took place last month, had raised concerns over escalating gang violence in the capital.

Manjit Mahal, a well-known figure in Delhi’s crime world, is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail under tight security. His gang has been locked in a violent turf war with the rival Nandu gang, leading to a series of targeted attacks over the past year. The assault on his nephew was seen as a direct provocation, and the police had intensified operations to trace those responsible.

Shahbad Dairy encounter

Police officials confirmed that the suspects, identified as Vijay and Somveer, were arrested in the encounter and have a criminal record. They are known to be close associates of the Nandu gang. Further investigations are underway to determine his exact role in the attempted murder and whether he was acting under direct orders from gang leaders.

Authorities have stepped up surveillance in the area and are working to prevent any retaliatory violence between the rival groups. The Crime Branch has stated that more arrests are likely in the coming days as part of the ongoing crackdown on organised crime in Delhi. The accused has been taken into custody and will be questioned.

Aslo read: Gangster Manjit Mahal's relative shot dead in front of daughter in Bawana