Delhi woman gang-raped by spa owner, customer in Pitampura, investigation underway

Delhi gang rape news: In a shocking incident from the national capital, a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped in the Pitampura area of Delhi, by a spa owner and a customer. As per reports, she was an employee at Ocean Spa and was intoxicated by the owner and the customer.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and informed about the incident on Saturday.

"The owner and one customer of 'Ocean Spa' first intoxicated the victim woman then allegedly gang-raped her," she said. Maliwal also pointed out that prostitution or sex rackets are being openly run in the national capital.

The DCW chair further said that an FIR has been registered and further legal action is being taken. Pertinently, the Delhi Police is yet to share any details about the incident.