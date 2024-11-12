Delhi: Five men gang-rape minor, aunt after giving lift in car to go to nightclub, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Two women, including a minor girl, were gang-raped in Delhi's Kasturba Niketan area, said police in a statement on Tuesday. The victims - a 17-year-old woman and her 22-year-old aunt - went out at night for a party at a nightclub from their residence in Ashram when the accused approached them at midnight. The police arrested all five accused involved in the crime.

According to police, they were intoxicated with alcohol-laced drinks and allegedly gang-raped by a group of men at a house in southeast Delhi's Kasturba Niketan area.

Information regarding MLC (Medico Legal Manual) was received from Safdarjung Hospital on 10.11.24 (Sunday) at about 4 am regarding sexual assault with a minor and her aunt, resident of Ashram, Delhi, the police statement read.

"The brief of the statement of the victim is that they went near the underpass club, Ashram around midnight. They were standing outside the club, when they spotted a few people in a car and they gave them a lift, assuring them to take them to another club at Malviya Nagar or Gurugram. Thereafter, they started talking to them and exchanged phone numbers of the victims. When they sat inside their car they offered them cold drinks laced with alcohol," the police said.

Afterwards, the accused took them to various places including Gurugram. They also took them to a house in the Kasturba Niketan area and sexually assaulted them, they added.

Later, one of the accused namely Subham dropped her near her home at Ashram. The next morning when the duo felt pain in their stomach, they went to Safdarjung Hospital for a check-up and they were informed that they were raped. The minor girl was admitted by the doctor who informed police about the crime.

POCSO Act case filed

Following MLC and statement a case u/s 64(1), 70(1), and 4 POCSO Act registered.

All the accused persons have been traced through technical surveillance and arrested following raids at various locations in Delhi, the police said. The car in which alleged offence took place was seized.

Details of accused

1. Shivam Parchha

2. Aman Pal

3. Ashish alias Anshuman

4. Amar Mehra

5. Abhishek alias Ishu.

