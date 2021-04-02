Image Source : INDIA TV Fake call centre that duped US citizens busted in Delhi, mastermind held

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested 26 people, including the main accused Kamal Dass, for allegedly duping US citizens on the pretext of providing them government grants for unemployed persons and handicapped persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the fake call centre that was being operated from a house in Saidullajab, Saket. The police also recovered 25 computers, internet routers from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they contacted foreign nationals by impersonating themselves and asked them to pay membership fees on the pretext of providing the US government Grants for unemployed persons and handicapped persons.

The victims were asked to purchase Google Play Card, eBay and Amazon Gift Cards, as a membership fee, and were told to share the coupon code to encash the said cards.

Then they used to send these coupon codes to their other sources and receive the amount in Indian rupee through bank transfer and cash payments.

Further interrogation regarding this is going on.