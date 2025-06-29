Advertisement
Delhi encounter: Police shoot two mobile snatchers in retaliatory fire after attack on foreign tourist

On June 26, an American man and his Indian female companion were taking a walk in Aastha Kunj Park when they were attacked by two men.

Image used for representational purposes. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New Delhi:

An encounter took place in Delhi’s Amar Colony, resulting in injuries to two accused individuals involved in a recent mobile snatching and knife attack incident.

On June 26, an American man and his Indian female companion were taking a walk in Aastha Kunj Park when they were attacked by two men. The assailants reportedly used a knife and managed to snatch the woman’s mobile phone.

Accused were shot in the legs

At around 5:30 am on Sunday, Delhi Police’s Special Staff received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspects. When police attempted to apprehend them, the duo opened fire. In retaliatory action, both accused were shot in the legs and have been admitted to a hospital.

The injured suspects have been identified as Akshay and Jatin. Police investigations are underway. 

