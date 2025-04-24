Delhi: Elderly couple tied up, robbed by fake delivery boy in Kalkaji apartment A 35-year-old man posing as a delivery agent robbed an elderly couple in Delhi's Kalkaji on April 20. He entered their home under the guise of delivering a parcel, tied them up, and stole Rs 18,000 and gold jewellery while threatening them with a knife and a fake gun.

New Delhi:

An elderly couple in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji was tied up and robbed by a man impersonating a delivery agent, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on April 20 at Nehru Apartments, when the accused, identified as 35-year-old Ashish, entered the couple’s home under the pretext of delivering a parcel. Once inside, he overpowered the couple, brandishing a knife and what appeared to be a gun, later confirmed to be fake, the police said.

Ashish allegedly stole Rs 18,000 in cash and gold jewellery before fleeing. A case was promptly registered, and a special team from the Southeast district was assigned to investigate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Through CCTV analysis and local inquiries, the police tracked down and arrested Ashish, a resident of Madanpur Khadar and a peon by profession. He confessed to targeting the couple after observing that they lived alone.

During interrogation, Ashish admitted to using a scarf and gloves to conceal his identity and taping over his motorcycle's registration number to avoid detection. Police said legal proceedings are ongoing, and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)