Delhi double murder case: Two shot dead in firing incident at Pratap Nagar | Video Delhi double murder case: The victims were identified as Sudhir alias Bunty, son of Mittar Singh, resident of Pratap Nagar, aged 35 years and Radhey Prajapati, son of Brahampal, aged 30 years. Both were taken to GTB Hospital by their family members, where they succumbed to their injuries.

New Delhi:

In a chilling incident on Friday (September 5), two men were fatally shot in Pratap Nagar’s C-Block area in northeast Delhi. Police received information about the shooting around 7:15 pm, and upon arrival at the scene, found that both victims had been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The deceased were identified as Sudhir alias Bunty, 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30.

Police action and investigation

A murder case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Forensic teams are meticulously examining the crime scene and collecting evidence. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace, identify, and apprehend the accused.

Motive under probe

The motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage. Police are exploring all angles, including possible personal enmity or gang-related rivalry. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide relief to the shaken local community.

More details are awaited in this regard.