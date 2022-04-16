Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Man kills wife, son in Geeta Colony; confesses to murder in family WhatsApp group

In a shocking incident, a man from Delhi's Geeta Colony allegedly killed his wife, and son and later confessed to the murder in a family WhatsApp group. Reports say that the cause of death could be smothering. The incident was reported to the Delhi Police after 3 pm today.

The person who called the police was the mother of Sachin, the accused behind the two murders. He ran a grocery shop in the area.

Two dead bodies were found lying on the second floor of a house in Geeta Colony. One body was identified as Kanchan Aroa, aged 35, and the other was a student of class 9, aged 15 years. While Kanchan was Sachin's wife, the student was his son.

The Crime team and the district FSL team immediately rushed to the spot of the crime. It is alleged that Sachin, aged 40, ran away from the spot and later confessed to the crime of murdering his wife and son by posting a message on his family WhatsApp group.

The team from the Geeta colony and the Special Staff are searching for him. A financial problem is said to be the reason behind the crime.