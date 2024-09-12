Delhi crime: Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Kapashera area, accused still at large

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A shocking incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, where a 28-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her brother-in-law. The police received a PCR call at 10:38 pm on Wednesday, reporting the murder of a woman in the Kapashera locality, according to a police officer. Upon receiving the distress call, police teams rushed to the scene and discovered the woman's body inside a house, bearing multiple stab wounds.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the crime, and further details are awaited as they piece together the events leading up to the fatal attack. The motive behind the murder and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation, officials said.

Case registered against accused

The 32 year-old accused, who is the victim's brother-in-law, was found absconding from the spot. The spot was inspected by the crime team and FSL team and exhibits were lifted from the spot, the officer said. A case of murder was registered and the investigation was started, he added.

It has come to notice during the investigation that the accused had illicit relationship with the woman and the duo had a quarrel over an issue on Wednesday, the officer said. The victim used to work in a private company as a receptionist while her husband works in an online product-selling company, police said. The accused also works in his brother's company, they said.

Police forms team to nab accused

The police constituted several teams, which were sent to the possible whereabouts of the accused to nab him. On Thursday at 8.30 am, another information was received from the Delhi Cantt Railway Police Station that one unknown person has been found injured on a railway track near Bijwasan Railway Station and he has been admitted in the Safadarjung Hospital.

After inquiry, he was identified as the same accused, who allegedly killed his sister-in-law in Kapashera, another officer said. He was taken to the hospital where his situation is stated to be critical. The police are trying to establish if the accused was hit by a train or attacked by someone. Further investigation is underway.

