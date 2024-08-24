Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Husband kills wife, teenage daughter in Narela area.

Delhi crime news: A man allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife and their teenage daughter at the woman's Narela residence in Delhi's outer north area today (August 24), police said.

The accused lived in a separate house and had come to the victims' home early on Saturday, they said.

"A call was received at NIA police station at 9:05 am regarding a quarrel and police teams rushed to the spot," a senior officer said. The police said the woman and her 16-year-old daughter were found lying unconscious in a room on the ground floor of the house.

"They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Inquiries revealed that the woman's husband had an illicit relationship with another woman," the officer said.

Early on Saturday, the man came to the victims' house and they had a spat, the police said. The senior officer said the man hit his wife and their daughter with an iron pan (tawa) in a fit of rage and fled the spot.

"During investigations, we got to know that the man's daughter had lodged an FIR against him under provisions of the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the case is in its trial stage. The woman he was having an affair with had also lodged an FIR against the accused's wife," the officer said.

"Crime and forensics teams were called to the spot. Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," the officer said and added that an FIR had been registered against him.

The woman ran a kirana shop while her daughter was a Class 9 student.