Delhi SHOCKER: Man kills daughter for wanting to marry outside of caste in Rohini, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his daughter by slitting her throat and abandoning her body on a farm in New Delhi. The incident occurred in Rohini's Kanjhawala area. The reason behind this horrific act was her intention to marry a man from another caste, which was against the family's wishes.

According to the police, the woman's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood, bearing multiple stab wounds, on farmland in Chandpur village, Kanjhawala, on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, confirmed the arrest of the 46-year-old accused. The police were alerted to the crime at 8:53 pm on Sunday, following which they promptly responded to the scene.

Woman declared dead in hospital

Sidhu said a police team immediately reached the spot and found a woman with deep injuries in her neck and abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. In view of the sensitivity case, multiple police teams were formed for the case. CCTV footage of the area was analysed, he said.

Police traced the registration number of the cab that was used by the father-daughter duo. On the basis of technical evidence, police identified the woman and found that the man was her father, another police officer said. The father was picked up by a police team on Monday morning and he confessed to the crime. He told police that he had picked up his daughter from his son's home in Narela on Sunday evening, the officer said.

How was the crime committed?

According to police, the man hired a cab to go to their house in Prem Nagar but he had a fight with her daughter over an issue on the way. They asked the driver to drop them in Kanjhawala, which is when he allegedly took her to the farm, slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot, the officer said.

The accused told the police that the family was a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The man said his daughter was having an affair with a man from another caste in Muzaffarpur and she wanted to marry him too, bringing disrepute to the family's name, the accused told police.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Six arrested, including 2 minors, for involvement in Rs 70 lakh robbery case in Chandni Chowk