Delhi crime: Class 9 student kidnapped and stabbed to death by friends in Wazirabad area, three held The Delhi Police has arrested three suspects in connection with the case. The victim's body bore several stab wounds which indicated a violent attack, the police said.

In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered by his own friends in Delhi's Wazirabad area. After abducting the boy, the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his family over a phone call, police said on Wednesday.

However, the matter took a gruesome turn when they took the victim to an isolated spot near Bhalswa Lake, where they stabbed him multiple times and dumped his body. The victim's body bore several stab wounds which indicated a violent attack, the police said.

Following an investigation, the Delhi Police arrested three suspects in connection with the case. Authorities are probing the motive behind the crime and whether more people were involved, police added.

Police arrest three criminals in Begumpur area

Earlier on March 19, Delhi Police arrested three criminals during an encounter which took place in the Begumpur area. The police received information about some criminals coming in a car, after which the district police set up a trap for them. When the criminals arrived, the police tried to stop them, but the criminals opened fire on the team.

Several rounds of bullets were exchanged, and two criminals were injured with gunshot wounds in their legs. A total of three criminals were arrested, all of whom have multiple criminal cases registered against them. The police confirmed that the individuals were responsible for multiple offences, including burglary, robbery, loot, and vehicle theft. The car which was being used by the accused was stolen from Netaji Subhash Place, the officer added.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Teen boy and girl found hanging from tree in Deer Park, police suspect suicide