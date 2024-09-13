Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Delhi: Afghan-origin man shot dead outside gym in Greater Kailash, gangster Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Delhi crime news: Several criminal cases have been registered against Nadir Shah. He is associated with Rohit Chaudhary's gang which is currently in jail. As per police sources, the Rohit Chaudhary gang is a rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu, Sanjay Sah Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 13, 2024 7:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV A man was shot dead outside gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash.

Delhi crime news: A gym owner was shot dead by some assailants in south Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday night (September 12), according to Delhi police. The deceased was identified as Nadir Shah, who is of Afghan origin. 

"He was immediately rushed to the Max Hospital by his friends but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections is being registered, and further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said.

"Around 10:45 pm, we received a PCR call about a firing incident. We got the information about the firing incident in the E-block of GK (Greater Kailash). He was identified as Nadir Shah and runs a gym in partnership. Around 7-8 rounds of bullets were fired," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said. 

Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the murder
Gangster Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Nadir Shah in GK through a social media post. The agencies are also investigating this post.

India Tv - Delhi crime, Afghan origin man shot dead in delhi, Delhi crime news, Delhi news, Afghan origin man n

Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Godara's social media post.

