Delhi: 10-year-old boy strangled to death by father in Narela, accused absconding The accused is currently absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest.

New Delhi:

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his father in the Narela area of outer north Delhi, according to the police. A call regarding the recovery of a child's body bearing visible injury marks on the neck was received at the Narela police station.

According to police, Komal, the mother of the deceased 10-year-old boy, said that she had been living separately from her husband, Narender, due to ongoing domestic disputes. She had been residing in Om Vihar Colony with her two children.

On the day of the incident, her younger son had left for school in the morning but failed to return by afternoon. Later, Komal received a phone call from Narender, who allegedly confessed to killing the child.

Boy's body bore injuries on the neck

Police investigations revealed injury marks on the boy’s neck, suggesting he may have been strangled. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, at the Narela police station. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

"The accused is currently absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress, police added.

Woman found dead after argument with friend

In another incident, a 27-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Outer North Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday. According to police, they received information regarding a woman lying unconscious at a house in the area.

Upon reaching the spot, Sadhana Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, was found dead. "During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place between the woman and a man, Deepak prior to her death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and Deepak has been detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

