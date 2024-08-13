Airhostess dragged, molested by taxi bike rider in Lutyens' Delhi, saved by passersby

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

An airhostess was allegedly dragged and molested by an e-bike taxi rider while taking her home from east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday (August 13). The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park on Wednesday night when she was returning home on the taxi bike which she had hired in east Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, the accused, identified as Jaiveer, 35, was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. He was booked under the sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

According to the police sources, the accused was suspected to be involved in criminal cases earlier as well.

What did the woman allege?

The woman in her complaint told police that she had hired an e-bike to go towards Dwarka later Wednesday night.

While on their way, the rider asked her to take his mobile phone in her hand and tell him the direction using a GPS map. She also told the police that he also urged her to get him an ice-cream, a source said. After riding for a few kilometres, the driver took his mobile phone back from the woman and took a wrong turn. When she asked about it, he told her it was a short cut.

“The man then stopped the bike at a secluded area and dragged the woman towards a clutch of trees and assaulted her when she tried to raise an alarm,” the source said. A couple passing through stopped their car when it spotted the woman in distress, the source said.

The driver ran away when he saw them. He left his two helmets behind, it added. The woman was dropped off near a metro station by the couple. Police said they were checking Jaiveer's antecedents and investigating the matter.

