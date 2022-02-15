Delhi: Sweeper arrested for raping bedridden 87-year-old woman in Tilak Nagar area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police arrest sweeper in 87-year-old woman rape case

The Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old sweeper for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital. The development was confirmed by the Delhi Police through its official Twitter handle.

"The case of sexual assault of elderly lady in Tilak Nagar has been solved. Culprit in this blind case nabbed within 16 hours. Victim's mobile phone recovered from him. Accused lives in nearby locality and works as a sweeper," the Delhi Police wrote on Twitter.

Commenting further, the police said, "he sweeps in front of the houses of the people in the surrounding area. The clue of the accused was found in the CCTV camera of the cleaning work in the same area."

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The family members had alleged that an unknown person entered the house on Sunday afternoon when the daughter had gone for a walk at around 12.15 pm after lunch.

Upon her return at about 2 pm, finding her mother bleeding from her nose, she immediately called up people and informed her relatives about the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim's daughter had initially filed a complaint about the theft of a mobile phone, following which a case of theft had been registered.

