Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: 24-year-old woman found dead in Dabri area.

Delhi crime news: A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside her bed in the Dabri area of Delhi, police said on Friday. According to officials, the woman, who had been married for five years, lived with her husband.

Her father told the police that he last spoke to his daughter on December 29.

Police were informed after the woman's phone was switched off. Further details are awaited in this regard.