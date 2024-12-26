Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri area.

Delhi crime: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Thursday. Umesh Kumar was found dead near a police station on early morning Thursday, the official said, that he had multiple stab injuries.

The police immediately took him to BJRM hospital where doctors declared him dead. Prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murder but a probe is on, the officer said.

During investigations, it was found that on Wednesday night Umesh had left the house after telling his mother that he was going for a party with his friends. The family members suspect that Umesh was attacked during the party and the attackers dumped him at one the lanes in the area.

They also told police that a few days ago Umesh had an argument with a person in the area, which was later settled. The CCTVs cameras from spot and its nearby locality have been scanned to identify the suspects. Further probe is underway, they said.'