Delhi: 23-year-old arrested for stealing gold-plated kalash worth Rs 40 lakh from Jain temple On October 11, a gold-plated kalash was stolen from a reverred Jain temple in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar near Nand Nagri.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the theft of a gold-plated kalash worth Rs 40 lakh from a Jain Temple in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar last month. The arrested individual has been identified as Munna alias Salim, 23 years old, son of Jahangir, and a resident of E Block, New Seemapuri. Police have also recovered a button-operated knife from his possession and said that further investigation is underway.

Rs 40 lakh kalash theft case

According to the Nand Nagri Police, the accused had allegedly stolen the kalash from the spire of the Jain Temple on October 11. The kalash, made of copper with gold lamination and weighing around 25 to 30 kilograms, is estimated to be worth about Rs 40 lakh.

The theft took place late at night, at a time when many people in the locality were occupied with Karva Chauth celebrations. CCTV footage from the temple showed the accused standing in the area before climbing up to the roof using nearby electric wires. He then stole the kalash from the temple spire and escaped.

The next morning, local residents noticed that the kalash was missing and informed the temple management, following which the police were informed.

How accused was caught

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and formed multiple teams to trace the suspect. Technical surveillance and nearby video recordings were used to track his movements.

Police said the incident occurred only days after a similar theft worth nearly Rs 1 crore was reported from a Jain religious event near the Red Fort. The investigation is continuing to determine whether the accused acted alone or was associated with any group involved in such thefts.

Also read: Man assaulted with iron rod on busy road in Delhi; case registered