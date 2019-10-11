Image Source : PTI Delhi: Suspicious of an affair, 22-year-old hires 3 men to kill his mother

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly hired three people, including a juvenile and hatched a conspiracy to kill his own mother in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

The man, identified as Ansh Dhingra allegedly gave Rajender and Rahul a contract to kill his mother and commit robbery at his house, the cops told PTI. Dhingra was later arrested by the Delhi Police for plotting a conspiracy to kill his mother.

According to reports, Dhingra did not share good relations with his mother and also suspected her of having an affair with someone.

On October 6, three people entered the house of the woman and allegedly tried to rob and kill her. However, the woman put up a fight and the accused tried to flee. The woman caught hold of the juvenile and handed him over to the police.

The juvenile told the police during questioning that he along with Rajender and Rahul were hired by the woman's son.

A case has been registered and three people, including Dhingra, have been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended, further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: CCTV footage captures attack on Holy Family hospital guard

ALSO READ: 25-year-old engineer robbed of over ₹1.5 lakh in Greater Noida West