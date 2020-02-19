Image Source : PTI Criminal stabbed to death by unidentified men in Delhi's Govindpuri

A 31-year-old man, involved in multiple cases of murder and the Arms Act, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night allegedly by unidentified men following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area. The man, identified as Vishal Sharma, was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act. He was declared a "Bad Character" by the Govindpuri police station.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that Sharma had a quarrel with some men and was stabbed by a knife.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre and declared brought dead by the doctors.

A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused involved in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)