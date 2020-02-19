Criminal stabbed to death by unidentified men in Delhi's Govindpuri

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
     
The man, identified as Vishal Sharma, was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act. He was declared a "Bad Character" by the Govindpuri police station.

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 13:55 IST
A 31-year-old man, involved in multiple cases of murder and the Arms Act, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night allegedly by unidentified men following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area. The man, identified as Vishal Sharma, was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act. He was declared a "Bad Character" by the Govindpuri police station.

According to the preliminary investigation,  it is revealed that Sharma had a quarrel with some men and was stabbed by a knife.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre and declared brought dead by the doctors.

A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused involved in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

