China's dirty business exposed: 12, including 2 Chinese nationals, arrested in loan app case

Delhi Police' Cyber Cell has busted a Chinese loan app racket and arrested two Chinese nationals among 12 people.

A couple of days after a Chinese national was arrested in Hyderabad in connection with the on going probe against the app-based lenders, the Delhi Police on Friday made further breakthrough in the probe. The Cyber Cell busted a gang involved in duping people through Chinese loan apps.

As many as 12 people, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested. The police also blocked the bank accounts of the accused and seized Rs 6 crore.

The investigating team also came across data of about 40 thousand people who were duped by the accused.

Acting on inputs received on the basis of technical surveillance, a team of the Cyber Cell conducted a raid in Delhi and arrested twelve people, including two Chinese women. The accused told the police that the racket had been operating since December 17. The mastermind of the nefarious network are based abroad.