CCTV footage captures attack on Holy Family hospital guard over parking issue

In pic: Injured guard of Holy Family Hospital

A guard of Delhi's Holy Family Hospital was assaulted by a group of men on Wednesday night. It was 8 pm in the night when the incident happened outside the hospital situated in Okhla. But what led to the attack? A mere parking issue.

The guard had only asked the four persons to show their parking slip at the exit gate. But instead, the gang of boys thrashed the guard.

The guard, identified as Mahesh, was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since he was in a critical condition. The authorities at the Holy Family Hospital registered a complaint in the police, following which the four boys were arrested.

A CCTV footage of the attack has emerged. In the video, it can be seen how the attackers charged on the hospital guard and assaulted him.

(With inputs from Abhay Parashar and Bhaskar Mishra)

ALSO READ | CCTV video shows how 59-year-old woman was murdered in East Delhi