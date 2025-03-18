Caught on Cam: Rs 80 lakh looted at gunpoint from trader in Delhi's Lahori Gate area, probe launched | VIDEO The incident occurred in the bustling lanes of Haveli Haider Quli in Chandni Chowk. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage is now being reviewed by police.

A shocking daylight robbery has surfaced from Delhi's Lahori Gate area, where a trader was robbed of nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash at gunpoint. The incident took place in the bustling lanes of Haveli Haider Quli in Chandni Chowk, a locality known for its busy commercial activity.

According to reports, the armed assailant targeted the trader and fled with a bag filled with cash, threatening him at gunpoint. The brazen act of crime, committed in a high-footfall area, has left local shopkeepers and residents in shock.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage is now being reviewed by police to identify and nab the accused. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation and are scanning footage from nearby surveillance systems for additional clues.

Two arrested for robbing Delhi Police constable's bike at gunpoint

Earlier this month, two miscreants were shot by the police during an encounter in north Delhi's Wazirabad after they allegedly robbed a motorcycle from a constable at gunpoint who had attempted to apprehend them, an official said. As per the police, the incident occurred on February 26 when constables Dinesh and Sandeep were patrolling on a motorcycle along Outer Ring Road. Both personnel pursued a speeding car near the Mukundpur Flyover and managed to intercept it, ordering the three occupants to undergo a routine vehicle check, the official said.

However, the three men defied the orders and fled in different directions. Dinesh chased and caught one of them on his motorcycle, the official added. In an attempt to subdue the suspect, another man pointed a gun at Dinesh's head and demanded that he release his accomplice, the official said.

