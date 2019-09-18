Caught on camera! Man tries to kidnap 4-year-old child sleeping next to parent in Ludhiana | Video

Caught on camera! Man tries to kidnap 4-year-old child sleeping next to parents in Ludhiana | Video

In a shocking incident, a man in Punjab's Ludhiana was caught on CCTV attempting to kidnap a four-year-old child when she was sleeping with her mother outside their home, reported ANI.

The incident took place in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar area on Tuesday night. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera.

#WATCH Punjab: A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana’s Rishi Nagar area. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child. The accused has been arrested. (17.09) pic.twitter.com/DB6ZfXnSt7 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

In the dramatic CCTV footage, the man-- a rickshaw puller, can be seen trying to lift four-year-old child sleeping outside her house on a cot next to her mother and grandmother. The man picks up the child, places her in a cart and attempts to flee from the spot.

However, the commotion woke up the two women and one of them chases him before he could run away with the child. The woman then woke up the other family members sleeping inside the house.

Amid the chaos, locals in the neighbourhood catch hold of the man. He was later handed over to police.

"The accused is nearly 40 years old. He first came near the home to check if the family was fast asleep. He then came back with his cart to kidnap the child. The mother woke up and the man was caught by locals," a police officer told news agency ANI.

"It's not yet clear why he was trying to kidnap the child," he added.

A case of child theft has been registered on the basis of CCTV visuals, said police.

