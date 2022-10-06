California: Kidnapping of Sikh family caught on spine-chilling CCTV video, family found dead | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security camera footage has been released that shows four members of a Sikh family being kidnapped in California.

California kidnapping: Security camera footage has been released that shows four members of a Sikh family being kidnapped in California earlier this week.

The four members included an 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), her father Jasdeep Singh (36), and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39). They were kidnapped from Merced County at gunpoint and were escorted to a vehicle owned by one of the family members.

The family is believed to have been “taken against their will” while at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, which is in central California between Modesto and Fresno.

The video was released just hours before all four members were found dead in an orchard in Merced County.

In the video, Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh are the first ones to come out of the building with their hands zip-tied at the back. A few minutes later, Jasleen and her baby Aroohi are being led toward the truck by the gunman.

The suspect, Jesus Salgado, who tried to kill himself, was taken into custody, confirmed the authorities.

The truck used by the kidnapper was found abandoned and lit on fire by California fire officials.

