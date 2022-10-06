Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. California: Kidnapping of Sikh family caught on spine-chilling CCTV video, family found dead | Watch

California: Kidnapping of Sikh family caught on spine-chilling CCTV video, family found dead | Watch

California kidnapping: In the video, Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh are the first ones to come out of the building with their hands zip-tied at the back. A few minutes later, Jasleen and her baby Aroohi are being led toward the truck by the gunman.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk California Published on: October 06, 2022 16:24 IST
Indian family kidnapping, California kidnapping, Sikh family kidnapped, kidnapping video California
Image Source : ANI Security camera footage has been released that shows four members of a Sikh family being kidnapped in California.

Highlights

  • The video was released just hours before all four members were found dead
  • The suspect, Jesus Salgado, who tried to kill himself, was taken into custody
  • The truck used by the kidnapper was found abandoned and lit on fire

California kidnapping: Security camera footage has been released that shows four members of a Sikh family being kidnapped in California earlier this week.

The four members included an 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), her father Jasdeep Singh (36), and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39). They were kidnapped from Merced County at gunpoint and were escorted to a vehicle owned by one of the family members. 

The family is believed to have been “taken against their will” while at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, which is in central California between Modesto and Fresno.

The video was released just hours before all four members were found dead in an orchard in Merced County. 

In the video, Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh are the first ones to come out of the building with their hands zip-tied at the back. A few minutes later, Jasleen and her baby Aroohi are being led toward the truck by the gunman. 

The suspect, Jesus Salgado, who tried to kill himself, was taken into custody, confirmed the authorities. 

Related Stories
Delhi: Heinous crimes up over 13 per cent, 3,140 cases reported till July 2022

Delhi: Heinous crimes up over 13 per cent, 3,140 cases reported till July 2022

Telangana: BJP leader arrested in kidnapping case of 22-year-old

Telangana: BJP leader arrested in kidnapping case of 22-year-old

Greater Noida: Minor rescued within 10 hours of being kidnapped, cops rewarded for good work

Greater Noida: Minor rescued within 10 hours of being kidnapped, cops rewarded for good work

The truck used by the kidnapper was found abandoned and lit on fire by California fire officials.  

ALSO READ | California: 'Person of interest' in Sikh family kidnapping case in custody; victims still missing

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News