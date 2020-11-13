Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Delhi crime: Businessman robbed in front of his family at gunpoint at Sarai Kale Khan

A 39-year-old businessman was robbed of his valuables and cash in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victim along with his wife and friends were returning home after attending a party at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

In his police complaint, victim, Amit Arora stated that at about 1.15 am, when he reached IP Park in the Sarai Kale Khan area, he stopped his car to attend the call of nature. In the meanwhile, another car stopped in front of his.

Three people came out of the car and threatened Amit Arora. One of them placed a gun to his belly, while another kept a knife pointed at Amit Arora.

The businessman was forced to hand over his gold bracelet, a gold chain, two gold rings, a watch, and ₹ 40,000 cash to them.

As per the statement, complainant Amit Arora stated that he works as transporter and resides in Rohini. He along with his wife Megha Arora, friends Rohit Sharma and his wife Garima sharma , were going to Rohini after a party at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The complainant managed to note the last four digits of the registration number of the Swift car as 7805.

Accoring to DCP South East Delhi, RP Meena, the CCTV footage of the area is being checked and the details of car are being obtained. "Witnesses are being examined under section 161 Cr.P.C and the crime scene being re-created. Criminals of similar modus operandi are being checked."

Meanwhile, a robbery case has been registered in this regard at Sunlight colony.

(With inputs from agencies)