Burglars strike house in Goa, leave with 'I love you' message

Police said the burglars broke into the bungalow after gaining entry by cutting open a bathroom grill, when the family had gone out for a function.

IANS Edited by: IANS
Panaji Published on: May 25, 2022 12:26 IST
Burglars strike house in Goa, leave with 'I love you' message.

  • Burglars struck a house in Goa and left an 'I Love You' message on the victim's TV set, said police
  • They have stolen cash of Rs 1.5 lakh, gold and silver ornaments
  • Burglars broke into bungalow after gaining entry by cutting open a bathroom grill, said police

Burglars struck a house in Goa, stealing Rs 1.5 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments and left an 'I Love You' message on the victim's TV set, police said on Wednesday (May 25).

Police said the burglars broke into the bungalow after gaining entry by cutting open a bathroom grill, when the family had gone out for a function.

When did the incident came into light?

The incident came to light on Tuesday (May 24) at 1:00 pm when the family returned home.

After alerting the police, a dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed into service to obtain clues.

As per the complaint lodged by Asib Xec, the family members were celebrating his brother's marriage and on the day of the incident they were attending the reception party. After coming home they saw the bungalow was ransacked. 

The burglars had decamped with valuables and had left an 'I love You' message on the TV screen.

