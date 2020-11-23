Bulandshahr: Unknown miscreants loot jewellery store; shoot dead owner upon protest

Image Source : PTI Bulandshahr: Unknown miscreants loot jewellery store; shoot dead owner on protest

In a tragic incident, the owner of a jewellery shop owner was shot dead by unknown miscreants after the former attempted to foil loot at his showroom. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr late on Sunday, where the jeweller was preparing to return home after pulling down the shutters of his shop. According to the police, the businessman, identified as Rohtash Verma was preparing to return home from his shop when three miscreants, pretending to be customers, entered the shop.

In protest, the businessman took out his licensed pistol. However, the miscreants shot at the shop owner and fled the spot.

Verma was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals who had gathered after hearing gunshots in the area. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, the police said they received a call about the firing incident following which they reached the spot. Investigations in the case are on as the police continue to search for more evidence through CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, security has been deployed in the area.