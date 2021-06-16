Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
​A video of a man firing gunshots in Faridabad went viral on Wednesday. The incident happened when two brothers clashed in the fields of Sagarpur village in Ballabhgarh.   

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
Faridabad Published on: June 16, 2021 19:03 IST
Video: Brothers clash in Faridabad fields, fire shots into the air

A video of a man firing gunshots in Faridabad went viral on Wednesday. The incident happened when two brothers clashed in the fields of Sagarpur village in Ballabhgarh. 

The duo, identified as Satbir and Rambir, entered into a heated argument when the former was measuring the size of the fields with his brother-in-law. Later, Rambir reached the site and began firing into the air. A video of the incident soon went viral all over social media. 

Luckily, nobody suffered any injuries in the incident. However, Rambir escaped the spot. 

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 307, Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit. 

