Brother rapes younger sister after watching porn, strangles her; mother helps in cover-up

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A teenage brother sexually assaulted her younger sister after watching a pornographic video on mobile and then killed her in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, the police said, adding that his mother and two elder siblings helped in the cover-up. The incident took place on April 24. The police detained the victim’s 13-year-old brother, the mother and sisters who were 17 and 18 after interrogating 50 people. The police intensely questioned the accused persons and held them on the basis of technical evidence, the official said on Saturday (July 27).

What did the police say?

Detailing the case, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that a nine-year-old was raped and strangulated to death under the Jawa police station limits on April 24. The police registered the case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

"The body of the victim was recovered from the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident," he said.

After the intense interrogation of the family members, it came to light that the victim's 13-year-old brother had slept beside her at night. It was found that the teenage boy raped his sister after watching obscene videos on the mobile phone, he said.

“When the victim threatened to tell this to their father, the boy stranguled her and later woke up his mother and confided in his mother. She then found that the victim was still alive. On seeing that, the accused again strangled her,” Singh said.

In the meantime, his two elder sisters also woke up and all of them changed the spot of their bed before informing the police to mislead the probe. However, they finally admitted to their crime after being repeatedly interrogated, the police said.

The official said that further legal steps are being taken after their detention.

SIT formed to probe incident

"The police received information on April 24 morning that the body of the girl was lying in the courtyard of the house. Evidence relating to rape and murder were found in the post-mortem report and an SIT team was constituted for the probe," Singh said.

In order to mislead the investigators, the family members had told the police that the girl died after being bitten by a poisonous insect, he said.

The probe revealed that there was no sign of anybody entering the house, and family members also denied hearing any sound during the night, he said.

"After collecting technical evidence and interrogation of 50 people, police found repeated changes in the statements of the family members. On the basis of suspicion, they were intensely interrogated, following which they admitted the crime," the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabs girl to death in Dwarka Sector 23, probe underway, say Police