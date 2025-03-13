British woman raped by her social media 'friend' in Delhi hotel, two arrested Delhi crime: According to the police, the woman who was 'friends' with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him.

Delhi crime: A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, police said on Thursday. According to the police, one of the accused has been arrested on charges of rape, while his accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation.

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him, the official said. " The information about the incident has also been given to the British High Commission, said the police.

Further details are awaited.

