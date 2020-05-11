Bois Locker Room case: Minor girl talked of her own rape; created fake Snapchat ID, reveal police

Image Source : PTI Bois locker room case: Minor girl created fake ID on Snapchat

In a recent update to the Bois locker room incident, the police have revealed one of the screenshots showing chats on Snapchat, which belonged to a girl. A total of four screenshots were shared on Twitter, out of which three were of an Instagram group named 'Bois Locker Room', while one was from Snapchat. According to the police, the Snapchat profile was in the name of one person named Sidharth, which actually belonged to a girl, who had created a fake profile.

The details received by the police have revealed a fictitious name 'Siddharth' was used by the minor girl to create a fake profile on the social networking app and the conversation was to meant to test the 'values and character' of the boy.

Giving further clarifications on the matter, the police have said the two people involved in a conversation on Snapchat were not connected to the Bois Locker Room.

The chats between the two were leaked through the internet and both of them have yet not been charged. However, both their mobile phones have been seized by the police.

Using the fake identity of a male person, the girl suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself.

The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself, the police said.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime cell of the police has arrested the group admin and another member of the group.

Investigations in the case are on and efforts are being made to identify and interview the remaining of the group members of the 'Bois Locker Room'.

