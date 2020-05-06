Image Source : FILE Bois Locker Room case: Admin of Instagram group arrested by Delhi cyber crime cell

The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi police on Wednesday arrested the admin of the Bois Locker Room Instagram group. Earlier, a juvenile group member was apprehended in the case on May 4. The CyPAD Unit has asked for information about the alleged group and its members from Instagram. Report from the platform is awaited.

The police have also seized the devices of identified members of the group and sent for forensic analysis."The role of other group members is being ascertained," it said.

Earlier in the day, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, has cheered the girls for exposing the dirty and lewd chats on Instagram account that goes by the name of Bois Locker Room. The chat room came to light on Sunday night, after few people posted images of the group chats on Twitter. Maliwal also said that telling the girls to be over precautious or asking them to stay home after dark is not the solution to the problem.

"Delhi Police is investigating the matter. One person has been taken in remand who was the admin of the group while other members of the group are beung questioned," Maliwal said.

Last December, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that schools and colleges in the national capital will sensitise students to respect women.

He had said Delhi government schools and colleges would make male students take a pledge to respect women.

