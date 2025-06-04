BJP youth leader Rohit Negi shot dead in Dehradun, accused from Muzaffarnagar on the run Rohit Negi, a 22-year-old former divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was shot dead late Monday night in Dehradun’s Manduwala area. The incident occurred near Peepal Chowk while Negi was returning home with friends.

Dehradun:

A 22-year-old local BJP youth leader, Rohit Negi, was shot dead in Dehradun’s Premnagar area late Monday night, allegedly over a personal dispute linked to a woman. The accused, identified as Azhar Tyagi from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is on the run, police said on Tuesday. Negi, a former divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was returning home with friends when the shooting occurred near Peepal Chowk in Manduwala around midnight.

According to police, Tyagi arrived on a motorcycle with a companion and fired directly at Negi’s neck. The youth leader’s friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dispute over female friend behind murder, say police

Initial investigation revealed that the dispute stemmed from tensions involving a female acquaintance. Negi’s close friend, who lives with a woman from the Muslim community, had reportedly angered Tyagi, who disapproved of the relationship. This led to a growing enmity between Tyagi and Negi, officials said. Police added that Tyagi had recently argued with Negi over the phone and allegedly threatened him.

Murder case filed, four police teams deployed

Based on a complaint filed by Negi’s friend Abhishek Bartwal, police have registered a case of murder under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Shah said four teams have been formed to track down the accused.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the area for leads and are probing all possible angles, including whether the accused lured Negi to the location under false pretenses. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)