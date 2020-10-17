Saturday, October 17, 2020
     
BJP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad; 3 detained

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday. Bike-borne assailants had opened fire at DK Gupta outside his shop late last night.

New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 9:15 IST
BJP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad; 3 detained

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday. Bike-borne assailants had opened fire at DK Gupta outside his shop late last night. 

At least three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned, ADG Agra Ajay Anand told news agency ANI

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway.

