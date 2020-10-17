Image Source : ANI BJP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad; 3 detained

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday. Bike-borne assailants had opened fire at DK Gupta outside his shop late last night.

At least three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned, ADG Agra Ajay Anand told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway.

Firozabad: DK Gupta, a BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside his shop in Narkhi Police Station limits. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/8R1ksv0aNC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2020

