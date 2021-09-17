Friday, September 17, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2021 16:07 IST
BJP leader shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh; incident captured on CCTV

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead by criminals in Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. 

In the video, the criminals could be seen blocking the way of the BJP leader's car that was crossing by Ajay Park at 8 pm on Wednesday. Sensing trouble, the politician, identified as Amit Shaukeen, immediately reversed his car, following which the miscreants chased the vehicle and opened several rounds of fire. 

They fired more than 12 bullets, killing Shaukeen.

